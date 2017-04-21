Babri Masjid row: Muslim Rashtriya Manch backs Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

While supporting the making of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, VHP leader Swami Chinmayananda at the event backed LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Babri Masjid row. (Representative Image: PTI)

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is on the top agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Now, Sangh-backed outfit the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has supported the construction of the temple dedicated to Lord Ram there, reports Indian Express. RSS leader Indresh Kumar, while talking about the temple, said that Muslims had never offered namaz at the site as they considered it “napaak” (unclean) and God would not accept prayers from such a place. He also called ruler Babur a persecutor (atyachari) and said the Babri masjid defamed Islam as it was named after him, Indian Express reported.

At the event themed ‘Haque ke saath aao-Ayodhya vivaad suljhao, Khush-haal Bharat banao’, the MRM Uttar Pradesh in-charge Islam Abbas said the Supreme Court had given an opportunity to the people with its order in which it asked for an amicable resolution of the dispute. He added that “Ram is the center of faith in the country.” A few clerics with him also supported the construction of the temple at the event.

While supporting the making of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, VHP leader Swami Chinmayananda at the event backed senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Babri Masjid row and said they had “no intention” to pull down the mosque in 1992. Chinmayananda said that a five-member high power committee was behind the campaign and he was a member of that committee, in which no decision to demolish the structure was ever taken. He called the lodged cases against the leaders “political”. Chinmayananda said he had been the national convener of Ram Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Samiti but no case was lodged against him but against Advani and Joshi. Was not politics behind it? asked he.