Babri Masjid, Ram Temple row: Saffron flag will fly atop mandir soon, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Image Source IE)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that only Ram Temple will be built at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya and nothing else. Bhagwat said “We must build a temple with the same stones there. The day is not far when a saffron flag will fly atop the mandir.” On cow protection, Bhagwat said that people need to actively participate to protect the animal. Mohan Bhagwat is attending a three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ which began on Friday in Udupi, Karnataka. The event has been organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to discuss the Ram Temple issue and other matters related to Hinduism. According to Aaj Tak, Bhagwat in his keynote address at the Dharma Sansad stated that some people are trying to defame the cow vigilantes. He also said that cow protection is part of Indian culture. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Art of Living spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar are also expected to attend this event.

The Dharma Sansad is an important event as only 11 sansads have been held since 1984. The last Dharma Sansad was held in 2005-06 in four different parts of the country. It will be inaugurated Friday morning by Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Sri Siddaganga Mutt and Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the keynote address.

According to Surendra Kumar Jain, who is VHP’s international joint general secretary, a large number of sants and sadhus were invited to attend in VHP’s 12th Dharma Sansad. He added that three-day conference will discuss the issue of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, protection of cow and prevention of religious conversion among others.

Building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, cow protection, eradication of untouchability, social reforms and prevention of religious conversions would come up for discussion, Udupi-based Pejawar mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who chairs the reception committee for the mega event, said. The seer said the Dharma Sansad was completely delinked from “politics and political agenda” and would purely be a conglomeration of Hindu saints.

Dharmasthala Dharamadhikari Veerendra Heggade is the vice chairman of the reception committee and scion of the royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishan Datta Chamaraja Wodeyar the patron. Saffron banners and buntings adorn the main streets of this temple town.

On November 26, a convention of the Samaj Pramukhs or heads of communities of different districts of the state would be held. The Dharma Sansad would adopt resolutions on and the participating saints would take out a Shobha Yatra procession on the same day.

The issue of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has gained momentum a few days ago when Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board submitted a proposal before the Supreme Court, saying that the temple can be built in Ayodhya and the mosque in Lucknow.