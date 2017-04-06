Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case: Revive conspiracy charges against L K Advani, CBI tells Supreme Court

The CBI on Thursday told the Supreme Court 14 persons, including senior BJP leader L K Advani, acquitted of the charges under criminal conspiracy, should be tried in Lucknow Court in connection with the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Supreme Court today said that it wants time bound trial even as the apex sets 2 year deadline in the case. The top court also hinted at daily hearing. The apex court may transfer case to Lucknow court. The apex court further said that even after 17 years, the case is going on. The CBI told the Supreme Court 14 persons, including senior BJP leader L K Advani, Union Minister Uma Bharti acquitted of the charges under criminal conspiracy, should be tried in Lucknow Court in connection with the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, according to a report. The CBI lawyer informed the apex court “in Rai Bareilly Court, 57 witnesses had already been examined and 100 or more are likely to be examined.” The lawyer further said that 195 witnesses had already been examined in Lucknow trial court and approximately 300 more to be examined. CBI also sought initiation of criminal conspiracy charges against certain BJP leaders.

In case, if the apex court orders for a joint trial, it would significantly mean that Advani and other leaders will be tried also for participating in a criminal conspiracy that led to the demolition of the Babri mosque and not just for instigating the crowd though provocative speeches.

Watch this video

Earlier in the week, the apex court asked all parties to file their response in the matter.

The apex court added it will hear the matter after two weeks.

There are two sets of cases – one against BJP veteran leader Advani and others, who were on the dais at Ram Katha Kunj in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 when the Babri mosque was demolished.

The other case was against lakhs of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) who were in and around the disputed structure.

The CBI had chargesheeted Advani and 20 others under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (false statements, rumours etc. circulated with the intent to cause mutiny or disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It had subsequently invoked charges under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, which was quashed by the special court whose decision was upheld by the high court.

Reacting to the news, LK Advani and Murli Mamohar Joshi have agreed to face charge in the case.

(With agency inputs)