Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case: Mosque can be built in a Muslim-dominated area, Shia Waqf board tells Supreme Court

Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case: Uttar Pradesh’s Shia Waqf Board today submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India. According to ANI, the board in its affidavit said, “Masjid can be located in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from Shree Ram birth place.” The Shia Waqf Board told the apex court that Babri Masjid was their property and only they were entitled to negotiate an amicable settlement of the dispute, as per PTI. They added, “Since Babri Masjid was a Shia Waqf, we are alone entitled to negotiate and arrive at a peaceful settlement with other stakeholders.”

Zafaryab Jilani, Babri Masjid Action Committee while talking about the affidavit filed by the Shia Waqf Board said, “This is just an appeal, this affidavit has no value in law.” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy commented on the situation and said, “According to me this intervention by the Shia Waqf board is god sent.”

