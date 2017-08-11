Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case: Ayodhya land dispute over ownership of land to be heard by Supreme Court today

Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the Ayodhya land dispute matter at 2:00 pm.(Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the Ayodhya land dispute matter at 2:00 pm. On Aug 8, the Shia Waqf Board told the apex court that a mosque can be built near Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a major development, the Shia Waqf Board filed an affidavit before the apex court, in which it stated that a mosque can be constructed at a place near birth place of Lord Ram. “Since, the Babri Masjid was a Shia Waqf, we are alone entitled to negotiate and arrive at peaceful settlement with other stakeholders,” Shia Waqf Board said in its statement.

However, in the year 1961 the Sunni Central Waqf Board also filed a lawsuit, demanding possession of the site and removal of idols from the mosque premises. Reportedly, the board had earlier decided to become a party in ongoing litigations in relation to the Ramjanmabhoomi – Babri Masjid dispute.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots, in which over 2000 people were killed. The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid. Before it was demolished in 1992, the Nirmohi Akhara had forcefully occupied the Babri Masjid in 1853 saying it was Ram Janmabhoomi (Birth place of Lord Rama).