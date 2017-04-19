Babri Masjid demolition case: Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others to face trial for conspiracy, says SC

Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court today restored the criminal conspiracy charges against senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. Following the SC verdict, the senior leaders would have to face the full trial on conspiracy charges in the case, acccording to ANI.

The case dates back to December 6, 1992 when kar sevaks of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demolished Babri Masjid, a centuries-old Islamic structure in Ayodhya. The incident triggered communal riots across the country, claiming lives of over 3000 people, according to reports. The site of the mosque was disputed as many Hindus believed, and continue to believe now, that it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The criminal cases in the Babri demolition incident were registered under two crime files. While the first file dealth with lakhs of ‘kar sevaks’ accused of demolishing the mosque, the second crime file had the case against leaders like Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti and lat VHP chief Ashok Singhal.

