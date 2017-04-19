Babri Masjid case: Uma Bharti says ‘no question of conspiracy, everything was done openly’

Criminal conspiracy charges against LK Advani, Uma Bharti and other BJP leaders were restored by the SC on Wednesday. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

While addressing the media after the Supreme Court restored the criminal conspiracy charges against the senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others, Union Minister Uma Bharti refused any conspiracy by saying there is no question of it as everything was done openly. She added that her thoughts, words and actions were same and there were no bad intentions behind it so how can it be called a conspiracy. Uma Bharti stuck to the fact she wants the Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya and will do everything to make it possible.

I don’t think we need to take action against our leaders, says Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National Secretary #BabriHauntsBJP pic.twitter.com/uYy72iBXMU — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 19, 2017

Uma Bharti who is currently the Cabinet Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in the Union Government of India said, “Main aaj raat ko Ayodhya jaa rahi hoon, Ramlala, Ram ji ko apna garv aur santosh vyakt karoongi ki itna samman diya (I am going to Ayodhya tonight and will express my satisfaction for the respect I have got).” Uma said she is ready to sacrifice her life for the Ram temple. “Ayodhya ke liye, Ganga ke liye aur Tirange ke liye main koi bhi saza bhugatne ko taiyyar hoon (I am ready to suffer any punishment for Ayodhya, Ganga and Tiranga).”

Taking a dig at Congress, she said that a party which was behind Emergency and 1984 riots has no right to demand her resignation. She said, ‘I have always been unapologetic about my involvement in the Ayodhya case and this fact will always remain like that.’ However, she refused to speak on behalf of the senior BJP leader LK Advani by saying that it would be better that he himself gives his reaction on the decision.