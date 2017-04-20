Babri masjid case: On Lalu Yadav’s LK Advani remark, Vinay Katiyar says ‘maybe his statement has truth to it, don’t know’

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar, who is among the several top party leaders now facing criminal conspiracy charges, on Thursday reacted over Lalu Prasad Yadav’s allegation. (ANI image)

Babri Masjid case: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar, who is among the several top party leaders now facing criminal conspiracy charges, on Thursday reacted over Lalu Prasad Yadav’s allegation that Supreme Court’s order on Babri Masjid case was a ‘well-thought-out politics’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove L K Advani’s name from the Presidential race. “Maybe his statement has truth to it, don’t know,” Katiyar told ANI today.

“The CBI is under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It stood in the Supreme Court and sought permission to run trial against Advani and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case,” Lalu Yadav had alleged. “Since Advani’s name was in circulation as a probable for the post of President, Modi through well-thought-out politics struck out his (Advani’s) name,” he had said. “It is well known that the CBI does what the government desires,” the RJD chief claimed.

“The BJP makes no difference between itself and others while playing dangerous politics against anyone considered opposed to Modi,” he claimed. Speaking to reporters, Prasad also demanded a probe into “why BJP veteran A B Vajpayee had become physically incapacitated?”

The RJD chief also sought to turn the tables on the BJP, claiming if Union Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders did not attend Monday’s programme in Patna to honour freedom fighters due to the presence of ‘convict’ Lalu Prasad, “then how could they make Kalyan Singh a Governor?”

The apex court in its order had noted that Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh enjoys Constitutional immunity and can be tried only after he ceases to hold the office. Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1992. “On one hand, they garland Gandhiji’s statue, on the other they salute his killer Nathuram Godse,” Lalu claimed.

Meanwhile, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had hit back at Lalu Yadav saying that it would be better if the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo focuses on the corruption charges levelled against him. “I want to give a suggestion to Lalu Prasad Yadav. That on him and his family there are serious allegations related to corruption, so first focus on that and it will be better to answer those questions,” Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

(With agency inputs)