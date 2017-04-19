Babri Masjid case: M M Joshi meets L K Advani at latter’s residence after Supreme Court restores criminal conspiracy charges

Earlier today, the Supreme Court had restored the conspiracy charges against Advani and Joshi along with Uma Bharti and other prominent leaders. (PTI)

Senior Bhartiya Janata Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi on Wednesday met at the former’s residence after the Supreme Court restored the criminal conspiracy charges against them in the Babri Masjid case. Earlier today, the Supreme Court had restored the conspiracy charges against Advani and Joshi along with Uma Bharti and other prominent leaders. The Supreme Court also made it abundantly clear that there would be no adjournment of the case under any normal circumstances and no judge, who would be hearing the issue was to be transferred.

The Babri Masjid demolition case dates back to December 6, 1992, when workers or Ker Sevaks of the VHP had demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. This had escalated the communal tension and resulted in a mass scale riots causing the death of 3000 people. The site of the mosque was believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram by the Hindu community. It must be noted that the cases in the Babri Masjid demotion had been filed under two criminal files. While one was filed against the lakhs of kar sevaks, the other was filed under criminal conspiracy against 13 leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti and VHP chief Ashok Singhal, who has since passed away.

The Babri Masjid demolition case that has been renewed against these leaders would now be shifted to Lucknow, from a court in Rae Bareli. Sadhvi Ritambara, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai Bansal and Giriraj Kishore are few of the other leaders who are facing the charges of criminal conspiracy. It must be noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a plea in the apex court to restore the charge of conspiracy against these leaders.