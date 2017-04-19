Babri Masjid Case Live Updates: ‘Don’t think we need to take action against our leaders’, says Kailash Vijayvargia of BJP

The Supreme Court restored the criminal conspiracy charges against the senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. (Source: PTI)

The Supreme Court restored the criminal conspiracy charges against the senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. The hearing was done on the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the dropping of conspiracy charges against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 19 others in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Earlier on April 6, the apex Court reserved its order on whether criminal conspiracy charges should be initiated or not against various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

12:32 PM: Union Minister Smriti Irani was quoted saying by CNN News 18, “Since I was with workers & as I am a cabinet Min. I cannot speak on this. It would be improper to speak on a judicial activity.”

12:25 PM: The court said separate trials being conducted in trial courts at Raebareli and Lucknow will be clubbed and conducted in the capital of Uttar Pradesh only. It also said that the trial judge of Lucknow “shall not be transferred” till conclusion and delivery of judgement in the sensational case.

12:04 PM: Senior advocate K K Venugopal who was representing LK Advani and Joshi, vociferously opposed the proposal for holding joint trial and transferring their case from Raebareli to Lucknow as reported by PTI.

11:55 AM: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut told the news agency that government should withdraw the charge sheet. “How can, on one hand, you do this and then talk of building Ram Mandir?” he was quoted saying.

11:42 AM: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargia told CNN-News 18, “We will discuss the issue, but I don’t think we need to take action against our leaders.”

11:38 AM: “We have allowed the CBI appeal against the Allahabad High Court judgement with certain directions,” a bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman were quoted saying by the news agency PTI.

11:30 AM: The Supreme Court has also directed CBI to make sure that prosecution witnesses appear on each and every date for recording of evidence in the case and the trial court should start the proceedings within four weeks from today.

11:20 AM: The Supreme Court also said that the case shall be transferred within four weeks from Rai Bareilly to Lucknow. It ordered that no adjournment would be given under normal circumstances and no judge, hearing the case would be transferred.

11:12 AM: Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambara, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai Bansal and Late Giriraj Kishore are others according to the news agency ANI who will face criminal conspiracy charges.

11:10 AM: The apex court has made it clear that since Kalyan Singh holds the post of Governor of Rajasthan, no case would be registered against him.

11:05 AM: The Supreme Court has excluded Kalyan Singh according to the reports by ANI and has ordered that the trial has to be completed in two years.

10:50 AM: The Supreme Court has allowed CBI’s appeal challenging withdrawal of conspiracy charges against Senior BJP leaders including L K Advani.