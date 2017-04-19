Babri Masjid case: After Supreme Court allows restoration of charges, Vinay Katiyar calls it ‘conspiracy’ by CBI

There was no need to resign, says Vinay Katiyar.

With Supreme Court restoring criminal charges against Vinay Katiyar today along with other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid Demolition case, the BJP MP in Rajya Sabha had alleged that it was a “conspiracy” against him, by the CBI, a report by ‘Times Now’ has said.

Speaking to the news channel he said, “CBI conspiring against me”. He further said that there was no need for him to “resign” for anything.

Earlier in the day in a big setback for senior BJP leaders, the apex court had allowed the CBI plea to restore criminal conspiracy charges against LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The top court however, noted that since Kalyan Singh enjoys Constitutional immunity being Rajasthan Governor, he can only be tried after he leaves the office. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the incident took place in 1992.

The top court further said the proceedings in the case should be completed in two years. It also instructed that separate trials that are being conducted in Raebareli and Lucknow would be clubbed and held only in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The Supreme Court, during the hearing, also asked the CBI to make sure that prosecution witnesses in the case appear on every date for recording of evidence and trial court must start the proceedings within four weeks from Wednesday.

There were two sets of cases in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The first case involved unnamed ‘karsevaks’, the trial of which is going on in a Lucknow court, the other set of cases involving leaders are being heard in a Raebareli court.

(With inputs from PTI)