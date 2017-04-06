Babri Demolition Case: Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi agree to face charges

LK Advani and Murali Manhor Joshi have agreed to face charges in Babri demolition case.(Source: PTI)

Senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have agreed to face charges in the Babri Demolition Case on Thursday afternoon. According to the TV reports, the Supreme Court has reserved judgement against both the senior leaders. They were in Bareilly for the hearing in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The Supreme court was supposed to examine LK Advani along with other senior BJP leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others for conspiracy charges.

Now that both the leaders have accepted the charges, the Supreme Court will decide whether to revive them or not. Many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were accused of provoking the crowd that demolished the Babri Masjid in 1992 through their speeches. Earlier in the week, the apex court had asked all the parties to file their response in the matter and said it will hear the case in two weeks time.

It was also being reported that the apex court might transfer the case to the Lucknow Court after the CBI had told the Supreme Court all the 14 people involved in the matter including LK Advani and Uma Bharti who were earlier acquitted, should be tried again. The CBI lawyer informed the apex court, “in Rai Bareilly Court, 57 witnesses had already been examined and 100 or more are likely to be examined.”

He also mentioned that about 195 witnesses have already been examined in Lucknow trial court and another 300 people will be examined in the coming days. CBI also sought initiation of criminal conspiracy charges against certain BJP leaders. The CBI had chargesheeted Advani and 20 others under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (false statements, rumours etc. circulated with the intent to cause mutiny or disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).