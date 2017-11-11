Baba Ramdev comes out in support of Rafia Naaz, here is what he said

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday said that the practice was essential for mental and physical health and that religion should not be brought into this. (PTI)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday said that the practice was essential for mental and physical health and that religion should not be brought into this. Ramdev’s statement came in the wake of the incident where a Muslim woman from Jharkhand received death threats for teaching Yoga. Comming out in support of the woman named Rafia Naaz, Ramdev said, “From Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, so many Muslims practise Yoga. It is an exercise which is good for mental and physical wellness; religion shouldn’t be brought into this,” reported ANI. Ramdev also took to Twitter and wrote, Yoga is not a religious practice, yoga is a secular and scientific practice.”

Meanwhile, the security of Naaz was beefed up after she received death threats. On Thursday, an incident of stone-pelting at Naaz’s house also took place when the security guard went on a break. The incident stopped after police intervention, but resumed the next morning. As soon as the death threats to her came to the attention of the state police, she was provided with a security guard by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Dwivedi.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for action to be taken against those issuing death threats to the Muslim Yoga teacher, Naaz, in Jharkhand. BJP leader Nupur Sharma said, “It is absolutely unfortunate. Women have been targeted adversely for singing song, acting in movie and now for teaching Yoga. This is a free country. Women have been guaranteed equal rights under the constitution of India.” “I see no reason why any religious cleric should come out and either issue fatwas and in this case and in this case give her death threats,” she said.