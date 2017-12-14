Baahubali director SS Rajamouli designs for Amaravati city rejected by Chandrababu Naidu; here’s why

N Chandrababu Naidu and SS Rajamouli. (Source: IE/PTI)

As shocking as it may sound, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly rejected Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s designs for the government buildings of the new capital city of Amaravati. Interestingly, it was Naidu who had requested Rajamouli to give a touch of Telugu culture to these designs as he wasn’t happy with the UK-based architects’ designs. Having met the architects in London, the Baahubali creator recently gave a presentation of his views, which did not impress the CM.

The news was confirmed by the Baahubali creator himself. While talking to Great Andhra, Rajamouli said that even though everybody liked his designs, the chief minister didn’t okay them. it. “Everybody liked the design I have prepared for the government buildings reflecting Telugu culture. But the chief minister did not okay them. He liked the tower design for the state assembly building prepared by the UK architects and everybody endorsed it,” he was quoted as saying.

Rajamouli posted a video of his design of Telugu Talli installation on Thursday morning on Twitter. “This is one of the ideas that I proposed.. Thanking @ncbn garu for giving me the opportunity to explore new avenues,” he wrote in his tweet. In this video, Rajamouli explained that our ancient astronomers and architects studied the path of the sun to millimetre perfection and built temples in such a way that the sun rays touch the idol deep in the temple at specific times every year. He said that the idea is inspired by them.

However, Naidu has assured Rajamouli that his designs will be used for the media city. The government will keep the two designs of the Assembly building on the APCRDA website to elicit public opinion before taking the long-pending decision and the final decision will be taken on the same on Thursday evening.

The state government had previously approved the five tower secretariat and Chief Minister’s office designed by Norman Fosters. These designs are currently in the public domain for comments and suggestions.