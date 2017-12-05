Baahubali 2, Mersal in most talked about list on Twitter in 2017; PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli most followed

Baahubali 2, was among most talked about on Twitter this year.

Two south Indian movies Baahubali 2 and Mersal were among most talked about subjects on Twitter in 2017, the micro blogging site has said in a report. Mersal, which was the first ever Tamil film to get custom Twitter emoji, created ‘colossal engagement from the fans of South Indian cinema.’ The film with hashtag #Mersal was the top trend of the year generating more than 1.7 million tweets in three days.

The report said that actor Suriya Sivakumar’s (@Suriya_offl) tweet that unveiled second look for his Tamil film, Thaana Serndha Kootam or #TSK was the most retweeted tweet of the year with 68,856 retweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account @NarendraModi retained top slot in the list of top 10 Most Followed Indians on the social network site this year, with 37.5 million followers, which grew 52 percent 2017 this year.

Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) and Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) also found their presence at Top 10 Most Followed Indians the social network site, suggesting the large following for sports among Twitter users. In fact, four of the top 10 hashtags were related to cricket: #IPL, #ct17, #wwc17 and #indvpak, it said.

Twitterati also reacted strongly on a number of issues. Topics that dominated include triple talaq, Jallikattu, GST, Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s arrest, the first anniversary of demonetisation, and the Presidential election. On August 22 #Triple Talaq peaked at more than 3,50,000 tweets, Twitter added in its report.

Talking about sports, #INDvPAK, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final clash, generated over 1.8 million tweets. In IPL, the Mumbai Indians’ one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiants in the final was another one of the most talked about subjects on the micro-blogging site.

Another subject that was widely discussed on Twitter was Women empowerment. Hashtags like #wwc17 and #AintNoCinderella gained a lot of popularity on Twitter, the report added.