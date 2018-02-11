B S Yeddyurappa flays Rahul Gandhi for accepting “gifts in gold& silver

Retail inflation is expected to moderate and print at 5 per cent after rising consecutively for five months, helped largely by seasonal dip in vegetable prices, while trade deficit is also likely to improve, in January, says a foreign brokerage in a report. (Image: IE)

Flaying Congress President Rahul Gandhi for accepting ‘gifts in gold and silver’, BJP in Karnataka today said he has proved to be a ‘worthy boss” of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was earlier mired in a controversy over a luxury watch presented to him. “Dear #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG, by accepting gifts in gold & silver of more than Rs 64 lakh, from people whom you saw in #RearViewMirror in Ballari, you proved to be worthy boss of #10PercentCM @siddaramaiah, who also loves expensive gifts.. a certain watch!” BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said in a tweet.

Gandhi was presented Rs 60 lakh gold coated statue of Valmiki by Independent MLA B Nagendra after he joined the party at a public rally in Hosapete yesterday. Along with Nagendra, former BJP Minister B S Anand Singh who had joined the party recently, was also introduced to Gandhi at the rally. BJP has come down heavily on Gandhi and Siddaramaiah who have been attacking the party on the issue of corruption and scams, for inducting Nagendra and Singh, who are facing charges relating to illegal mining.

Siddaramaiah was earlier in 2016 mired in a controversy over a diamond-studded HUBLOT BIG BANG.301-M luxury watch gifted to him by his Dubai-based NRI friend. As the controversy snowballed, he handed over the watch, reportedly worth about Rs 70 lakh, to the Speaker, requesting that it be placed it in the Cabinet Hall at the Vidhana Soudha and treated as state asset. At the Ballari rally, Gandhi had said that Modi drives the vehicle by gazing at the rearview mirror which would cause accidents, as he flayed him for talking only about the past. “Because of this rear-view mirror driving, he is committing mistakes like GST, demonetisation,” the Congress leader had said.