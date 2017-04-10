Azam Khan’s ‘objectionable’ remarks against IPS officer Amitabh Thakur boomerang on him; here’s how

The senior SP leader who is also a nine-time MLA from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, is often in the news for controversial statements. (Reuters)

A Lucknow court has today issued a bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for making an objectionable remark against IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur last year. The court has also fixed the next day of hearing on May 10. Last year during a press conference, the then minister had called Amitabh Thakur a “blot” in the administration, following which the latter had filed a case against him.

The senior SP leader who is also a nine-time MLA from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, is often in the news for controversial statements. He was again in the news recently for saying that most of the liquor shops in the region are owned by politicians.

Few days back, with all kind of buzz going on in the state as to whether the new BJP Government in the state will ban liquor shops in the state like in Bihar, the former minister in a sarcastic manner had said that alcohol selling shops should be situated near establishments of administrative officials.

As per the reports by ETV, the MLA had said that liquor shops should be present near houses of district magistrates (DMs), superintendents of police (SPs), chief medical officers (CMOs) and other senior police officials for their “safety”.

Even though his party, which had won just 54 seats in alliance with Congress in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Azam Khan has continued grabbing attention for his comments. The former UP minister has supported the initiative of the BJP Government in the state to ban illegal slaughterhouses but then had made a controversial remark on CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement comparing Surya Namaskar with Namaz.

Yogi Adityanath, soon after taking oath as CM had ordered closure of illegal slaughterhouses across the state. Even as this ngered a large section of meat sellers in the state, who went on strike against the step, Khan had demanded a ban on cow slaughter all across India and asked Muslims to stop eating beef. He had said that all slaughterhouses should be shut.