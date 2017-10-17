Azam Khan takes impotency swipe at Modi government; says why just Taj Mahal, demolish Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort too

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Source: IE)

Not just Taj Mahal, monuments like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan are also signs of slavery and they should be demolished, Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan said this on Tuesday while reacting to controversial BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s recent remarks on the Taj Mahal.

While speaking in Meerut on Sunday, the BJP MLA had said the Taj Mahal was built by an emperor, who had imprisoned his father and targeted Hindus. However, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal and he was imprisoned until the end of his life by his son Aurangzeb.

PTI had reported Som as saying that Mughal emperors Babur, Akbar, and Aurangzeb were “traitors” and their names should be removed from the pages of history. “Many people were pained to see that the Taj Mahal was removed from the list of places (tourist destinations). What type of history?…Is this history that the person who built the Taj Mahal imprisoned his father? Do you call it history when the one who built the Taj targeted many Hindus in Uttar Pradesh and Hindustan?, PTI quoted the controversial hate-speech accused BJP MLA as saying.

Reacting to Som’s remarks, Azam Khan said all structures that remind of past rulers should be removed. Khan told Times Now that he had been saying that “Why Just Taj Mahal? why not Rashtrapati Bhawan? why not Qutub Minar? why not Delhi’s Red Fort? why not Agra Fort?…they are all signs of slavery. They should be removed if they were built by those, whom the RSS people call as ‘traitors’. Let’s appeal to the emperor (Modi). I have already told the small emperor (UP CM Yogi Adityanath), let’s go together…(and demolish these structures). I think it is political impotency to take a step back after saying something.

“People, who see these (monuments) as signs of slavery, are ruling all over the country. If they can’t dare (to demolish these signs of slavery) then it is their political impotency,” Khan added.

Without taking the name of Som, Khan told Times Now, “I have no right to suggest someone who runs meat factory. Only Modi and Yogi Ji should take a decision on this.” Som is reportedly believed to be involved in the meat trade.

“I believe that all symbols of slavery, which reminds of past rulers, should be removed. It is true that Mughals ruled India. If there is a debate on in which condition they came, or who brought them, then the debate will become bitter and people will not like it. So I don’t want to say that,” Khan said.

Som’s comments had come days after the Yogi Adityanath government reportedly left out the Taj Mahal from an official Uttar Pradesh tourism booklet.