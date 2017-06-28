Azam Khan stokes Army row, BJP hits out, accuses SP leader of hatching conspiracy to divide country

BJP today lashed out at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan after he had accused the Army of misbehaving with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI image)

BJP today lashed out at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan after he had accused the Army of misbehaving with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI report. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Khan had repeatedly tried to hatch a conspiracy to divide the country. Patra alleged that Khan never treated the Army as his own. Khan, who is known for stoking controversies, alleged that a fight was going on at the border, but at one place, he alleged women even killed soldiers. He said this act forced people to think that there might have been some pertinent reason for doing so. Flaying the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Khan warned that he would lead a protest if no improvement in the administration became visible.

Political slugfest over Army had started since the time of the successful surgical strikes across the LoC when Opposition parties questioned the authenticity of the action.

Recently, a local court in Rampur had came down heavily on police for its shoddy probe into a case against former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan, and directed a fresh probe into it. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Arvind Mishra also asked the district police chief to initiate action against the investigating officer, J P Tyagi, for not acting judiciously by filing a closure report in the case, as per PTI report.

The case pertains to Khan, the Rampur MLA, who had allegedly made derogatory remarks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. On April 10, 2014, an FIR was registered against Khan, then a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between communities ), 2095-A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505-2 (speeches creating hatred between classes) of the IPC.

#WATCH Senior SP leader Azam Khan’s statement on the Army pic.twitter.com/17v4x6I92A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2017

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the election panel. The court had rejected the final report and ordered the SHO of the Rampur City police station to initiate fresh investigation into the case, the report says.