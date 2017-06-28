Azam Khan levels rape allegations against jawans, claims lady terrorists chopped off private parts of Indian Army soldiers

MLA Azam Khan, who has given several controversial statements in the past, has now slammed the Army.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Azam Khan, who has given several controversial statements in the past, has now slammed the Army. MLA from UP’s Rampur, Azam Khan alleged that armed women killed Indian soldiers and it shows reality of Hindustan. In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, Azam said, “Armed women killed security forces and took away private parts of jawans after chopping them off; they did this because they had complaints with the specific part of the body. Entire India should be ashamed of this.” Azam Khan accused the Army of misbehaving with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “A fight is going on the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so,” Azam Khan said, according to news agency ANI. Azam Khan also criticised the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh and warned that he would lead a protest if no improvement in the administration was visible, ANI reported. Here is the video tweeted by ANI:-

#WATCH Senior SP leader Azam Khan’s statement on the Army pic.twitter.com/17v4x6I92A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2017

Reacting to Azam Khan’s statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “He is conspiring to divide the nation; he never treated Army as his own.”