Azam Khan Army row: Two complaints registered against Samajwadi Party leader over his controversial remark

Two complaints have been registered against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and ex-Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan over his controversial remarks against the Indian Army, reported ANI on Saturday morning. While one complaint was registered in Hazratganj, the other one was registered in Rampur’s Civil Lines Police Station. The senior SP leader had landed himself in a controversy when he said that armed women killed Indian soldiers and it shows reality of Hindustan. “Armed women killed security forces and took away private parts of jawans after chopping them off; they did this because they had complaints with the specific part of the body. Entire India should be ashamed of this,” Azam Khan had said while accusing the Army of misbehaving with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video that had gone viral on various social media platforms, Azam was heard saying, A fight is going on the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so.” Reacting to Azam Khan’s statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “He is conspiring to divide the nation; he never treated Army as his own.”

Meanwhile, expelled SP leader Amar Singh had reacted by saying that Azam Khan should be charged with blasphemy and imprisoned. “Instead of boosting the morale of the soldiers, who are fighting at the border and sacrificing their lives, he is discouraging them by calling them ‘rapists’. He is abusing that India which made him the minister. Why doesn’t he be charged with blasphemy and imprisoned. If he has so much problem with India then why doesn’t he go to Pakistan, the country which they praise all the time,” Amar Singh had told ANI.