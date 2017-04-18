Azaan and Azaan clocks available on phones, using loudspeakers not that necessary: Ahmed Patel, Congress

Ahmed Patel said that people even had Azaan clocks and loudspeakers were not that necessary. (ANI)

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday reflected on Sonu Nigam’s Azaan comments saying that today people had Azaan on their phones. He further said that people even had Azaan clocks and loudspeakers were not that necessary. Earlier yesterday, singer Sonu Nigam had sparked a controversy when he went on a Twitter rant after getting woken up from his sleep by the morning Azaan from a nearby mosque. The comments made by the veteran singer stirred serious debates on social media platforms and even national news channels. In a series of posts, Nigam compared the playing of Azaan to ‘Gundagardi.’

In his first tweet, the actor-singer said, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” Sonu followed it up by saying, “And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus.”

Also watch:

Sonu was also supported by some of his peers in the Hindi film industry. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was quick to react to Sonu’s comments and said, ““I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” He even tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged him to help them force police action against the illegal use of loudspeakers for Azaan and other such activities.