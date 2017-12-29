AYUSH National Teachers Eligibility test: All that is known so far

As per a proposed legislation on the lines of the health ministry’s National Medical Commission Bill.

Are you aiming to teach Ayurveda or any other medicine system in future? If yes, then you may soon have to clear an exit exam. As per a proposed legislation on the lines of the health ministry’s National Medical Commission Bill, students seeking licence to practice any medicine system will need to pass an exit test. Here is what is known so far about the proposed legislature:

– The proposal is part of a draft bill which seeks to create a new regulator, National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy. The new regulator will replace the two statutory bodies governing higher education in Homeopathy and Indian systems of medicine.

– The AYUSH ministry, in consultation with NITI Aayog, has formulated the inclusion of integrative medicine in the proposed bill. This enables AYUSH practitioners to practise modern medicines and vice versa after undergoing a “bridge course”.

-Named as National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy, the bill has been proposed by the NITI Aayog-led panel.

– It is aimed at replacing Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) and Central Council of Homeopathy (CCH). The bill also calls for AYUSH National Teachers Eligibility Test to bring in quality teachers in the traditional systems of medicine.

– The AYUSH National Teachers Eligibility will be conducted for appointment of all teachers in AYUSH institutions.

– The bill was drafted after a committee under the chairmanship of vice chairman, Niti Aayog, additional principal secretary to the prime minister, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Niti Aayog and secretary, Ministry of Ayush as members examined the working of the existing regulatory bodies of Indian Systems of Medicine.

– The committee further recommended the creation of National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy.

– What is the current system: There are two statutory regulatory bodies namely to regulate education and practice of AYUSH systems of medicine through its regulations. These are, Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) and Central Council of Homeopathy (CCH)–set up as per the provision of Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970, and Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973, respectively.

– From upcoming academic session, it will be mandatory for those seeking admission in AYUSH’s undergraduate courses to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

– The draft also calls for a licentiate exam which all medical graduates will have to clear to get practicing licences.