Ayub Khan, a gangster allegedly involved in 72 cases held from Mumbai airport

A ‘notorious’ gangster Ayub Khan, who along with his associates was allegedly involved in 72 cases in Hyderabad, was arrested from the international airport in Mumbai, police said today.

“Mohd Ayub Khan alias Ayub Pahelwan, a most wanted criminal and gangster of Hyderabad, was caught at Mumbai international airport on December 25 upon his arrival, by immigration staff, based on the Look Out Circular (LOC) for his involvement in a land grabbing case under Shalibanda police station here”, Deputy

Commissioner of Police (South Zone) V Satyanarayana said.

According to police, Khan committed his first offence of robbery in 1989 and was allegedly involved in a murder case in 1990. “During 1990, he and his associates participated in communal riots in the city and on April 30, 1991 rowdy (history) sheet was opened against him to keep watch on his activities,” said the DCP.

“He along with his gang members had created panic in the minds of common public and started extortion at the point of daggers and deadly weapons”, the DCP said.

“He and his associates were involved in about 72 cases (6 cases of murder, 8 cases of attempt to murders, 5 case of TADA Act, 9 cases of Arms Act, 2 case of NDPS Act, 2 case of dacoity, 2 case of robbery and 38 other cases),” said the official.

“No witness and complainant was daring enough to depose evidence against him. Almost all the cases ended in acquittal as the witnesses turned hostile due to his brutal attitude,” Satyanarayana said.

Khan had obtained passport with fake name and details as Naveed Ahmed in 1997 and in 2010, he obtained another fake passport, police said. After releasing from jail in April 2014, he went to Dubai in August 2014 on a Visit Visa and due to fear of Preventive Detention (PD) Act invoked by Hyderabad Police and threat from rival gang, he later obtained a Business visa for a period of 3 years, they added.

In 2015, he had obtained another duplicate passport from Indian High Commission at Sharjah, police said.

Hyderabad Police was constantly searching for him by the way of sending Look Out Circulars to Immigration Departments at all International Airports situated in India and Sea Ports, added the senior police officer.