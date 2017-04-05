Ayodhya: Stampede during Ram Navmi event kills 1, injures at least 2

Devotees take holy dip in River Saryu in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navmi. (PTI)

A stampede took place during the Ram Navmi event in Ayodhya early on Wednesday morning, killing a woman and injuring two according to TV reports. On the occasion of the holy festival of Ram Navmi, thousands of devotees had turned up in Ayodhya which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama to pray and make their offerings and perform other rituals. The sudden increase in number of people at the spot caused them to panic and the resultant rush led to the stampede, according to authorities.

Patrika reports that the number of people injured in the incident is expected to rise significantly. According to sources, here is how the tragedy occurred: Around 20 lakh people turned up for the event today morning and after taking the holy bath they were moving towards Ayodhya where police had barricaded the area and allowed very few people to enter Ayodhya at a time. But with the removal of barricading, a huge crowd flooded into the area causing a huge crowd to build up. Meanwhile, police at the spot says the situation is now under control.

Aanant Deo, Faizabad Senior Superintendent of Police, said that woman was killed due to suffocation. While the administration is probing the matter. However, the district administration has rejected claims of eyewitnesses of the stampede, saying that they have made enough security arrangements for the occasion.