Ayodhya ruling would be in Hindus’ favour or made to go in Hindus’ favour: MP BJP leader

Claiming that the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be laid by Diwali next year, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, who enjoys a minister’s rank, today said the court decision on the issue would go in the favour of the Hindus, or it would be made to go in their favour. Tapan Bhowmik, who made the statement, is the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, which is a minister-rank post. “The decision (on the Ram temple-Babri Masjid issue) would be in favour of Hindus, but if it doesn’t, it will be made to go in the favour of Hindus (‘nahin hoga toh karvaya jayega’),” Bhowmik said, releasing a book on Kar Sevaks at a law college here on the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. However, he then added that the BJP legislators in the Lok Sabha would enact a law for the construction of Ram Temple. If even that did not happen, then crores of Indians will build the Ram Temple, Bhowmik said.

“Now the Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Sangarsh (struggle to free Ram Janmabhoomi) was in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court decides which vehicle should run in Delhi, which vehicle should not run. Overnight decision is given. Why, because people of Delhi are suffocating (due to pollution),” he said, referring to the apex court’s directives in cases related to pollution in the national capital. “But Hindus are suffocating in Hindustan…waiting to make decision for 25 years. This is an insult in a way,” he said. Referring to the Ram Mandir movement, he said, “Such movement is needed two more times. Ayodhya is over. Mathura and Kashi (temples) are left. Agitation is to be launched for them too.

“The most alarming thing is that in Hindustan, it is the court which will decide in whose possession Hindus’ temple should be, and not Hindus (who would decide that). What kind of decision is this?” he said. There was a temple where Lord Ram was born, which was destroyed and a mosque was built, Bhowmik claimed. “Masjid has been removed. Now court’s permission is needed to construct the temple, a decision on which is pending for 25 years,” he said. The struggle for Ram Temple started in 1500, he said.

“But now the country has Hindutva power. The country, states and Uttar Pradesh have their (BJP) governments. That is why we can proudly say that the foundation stone of the Ram Temple will be laid,” he added.