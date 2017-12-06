Ayodhya row: Kapil Sibal attacks PM Modi, says temple will be built when God wants it

Kapil Sibal. (ANI)

After PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress MP Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of the Ayodhya dispute, the latter defended himself. Sibal said that PM Modi sometimes comments on issues without knowledge. “Our PM comments without knowing things sometimes. Amit Shah and he said I represented Sunni Waqf Board. I was never a Sunni Waqf Board lawyer. PM did not check the fact that actually I never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court. And yet he thanked Sunni Waqf Board for a statement on the basis that I represented them. Request PM to be a little more careful,” he said. Sibal then attacked PM Modi and said that the temple will be built by God’s wish, not by Prime Minister. “We believe in the Lord, we don’t believe in you Modi ji. You are not going to build that temple, it will be done when God wants it. The court will decide,” the Congress MP said. (‘Jab Bhagwan chahega, tabhi Ram Mandir banega. Na hi Ram Mandir Modi ji ke kehne se banega. Maamla court mein hai.’)

Sibal also asked the PM to address the issues concerning India and not to divide the people of the country. “Please address the concerns of India. Don’t divide the people of our country like this. You may win perhaps in your mind, but you will lose badly and India will lose if you only care about yourself, not India,” he said.

Earlier, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Wakf Board, Kapil Sibal requested the Supreme Court to set the date for next hearing on the lawsuit over the title to the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site after July 2019 since “the case has ramifications on the polity of India”. Though Sibal did not mention elections, it was apparent to all present that he wanted the court to hear the matter only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sibal’s contention was, however, not accepted by the court, which decided to hear the matter on February 8 next year.

Following this, on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused his attack on Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of the Ayodhya dispute till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and panned Congress for linking the issue with polls. “Yesterday in the Supreme Court, a Congress MP Kapil Sibal was arguing for the Babri Masjid. He is entitled to do that but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019? Now, the Congress is linking Ram Mandir with elections. They are least bothered about the nation,” Modi said at a rally in Dhandhuka.