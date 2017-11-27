Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue: No resolution on temple passed at VHP conclave

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has not passed any resolution on constructing temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in its three day conclave held in Udupi. (PTI image)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has not passed any resolution on constructing temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in its three day conclave held in Udupi, according to Indian Express report. This is even after working president Praveen Togadia had asserted, “Only a temple will be built at the site and not a mosque.” VHP organising secretary for the Karnataka region Gopal also claimed construction of the Ram temple would begin by December, 2018. Joint Secretary Surendra Kumar Jain also claimed that the construction would start on October 18, 2018. The Dharam Sansad organised by VHP exhorted all Hindus to conduct prayers between March 18 and March 31, 2018, for success of efforts to build the temple at Ayodhya, the report says.

Dharam Sansad had also called for a stringent central law to protect the cow. The resolution which was presented by Akhileshwar Das Maharaj from Gujarat and was seconded by Sadhguru Dileep Singh of Punjab. The Dharam Sansad earlier said that such a law should include death penalty for cow slaughter, including for those who transport the meat. Several religious leaders expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ban cow slaughter overnight, just like that of demonetisation.

Among the other resolutions cleared by the Dharam Sansad were improving “social cohesion” in the Hindu society through open access to temples, graveyards, wells and water sources for all communities, and ending caste-based divisions. “The main decision was improving social cohesion, and that there should be no lower and higher people,” said Vishweshwara Thirtha, the head of the Pejawer Mutt who hosted the event.

On May 31, A three-day meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was held in Haridwar with the organisation vowing to make a unified and prosperous Hindu society where there is no place for untouchability. Chaired by Jagadguru Shanakaracharya Swami Vasudevananda Maharaj, the meeting adopted a resolution for creation of a unified and prosperous Hindu society which is absolutely free from the evil of untouchability and segmentation of any kind. Untouchability never got social acceptance in Hindu religion which treats all living beings as equals. All Hindus are one and they should work unitedly to open the doors of their temples and other religious institutions to everyone irrespective of their castes, the resolution said. Untouchability elimination, countrywide ban on cow slaughther and early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya are on top of the agenda for the three-day VHP meeting being attended by its international executive president Praveen Togadiya and organisation general secretary Dinesh Chandra, among others.