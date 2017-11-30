Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: What’s expected this year

The Ayodhya Nagar Nigam was formed recently and these elections will be happening for the first time in the newly formed constituency. (Photo: IE)

Ayodhya Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The Ayodhya Nagar Nigam was formed recently and these elections will be happening for the first time in the newly formed constituency. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath who came to power in Uttar Pradesh in March this year will look to make a mark on the national map with these elections. These civic polls will be a test for the Bharatiya Janata Party who would look to clinch victory in the civic polls. It was only in Ayodhya when the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who hails from Ayodhya was seen in visiting temples to offer his prayers on November 22, the first phase of polling.

Condemning the other political parties in the state the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh lashed out by calling other parties being hell-bent to defame PM Modi. “These three parties (SP, BSP and Congress) do not have any agenda. They have lost the mandate of the people and are hell-bent on stopping and pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, their plans will never succeed,” said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Ayodhya Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result.