Ayodhya case: Shyam Benegal, activists move SC, call for building ‘National Monument’ at disputed site

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has jumped in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute. Filing petition in Supreme Court, Benegal has called for building a national monument at the disputed site. “Call for a national monument is simply to accept everybody, it is to include everybody not to reject anyone, (to) accept the diversity which we are,” he said. “Our country has many viewpoints, and we are fortunate that we have such diversity within our nation, that’s all it should represent,” Benegal added.

Benegal is also joined by a number of civil society members like writer Kiran Nagarkar, Teesta Setalvad, and many others in filing the petition. “The rationale for a group of public intellectuals, activists and citizens intervening is simply an attempt to ensure that fissures caused by the cataclysmic event do not shake the foundations of India,” the petition says as per a report on Scroll.in. “It is to reiterate the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution, committed to the rule of law and equality for all that the applicants have collectively intervened,” it adds.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has deferred the hearing in the matter till February 8th. The court has taken serious note of the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the parties, that the appeals be heard in July 2019 after completion of the next Lok Sabha polls. Sibal said the atmosphere at present was not conducive.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, vehemently opposed contentions that the pleadings were not complete and asserted that everything has been complied with and the cases were ripe for hearing.

Earlier, a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the land is partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity, Ram Lalla.