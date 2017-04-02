Ayesha Meera case: Youth wrongly accused of rape, murder freed after 8 years

Satyam Babu after coming out of the jail thanked victim Ayesh Meera’s parents for supporting him. (ANI)

Satyam Babu, after spending eight years in Rajahmundry Central prison was freed on Sunday. The Hyderabad high court had acquitted Babu in the rape and murder case of teenager student. The Hyderabad high court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh. The court also ordered an action against the police officers who investigated the case. Satyam Babu was sentenced to life by Mahila session court in 2010 for raping a 19-year old pharmacy student.

Satyam Babu after coming out of the jail thanked victim Ayesh Meera’s parents for supporting him. Hailing the judiciary, Babu said that at last, the truth has won and after suffering in jail for eight long years, the real culprits in Ayesha Meera case should be apprehended. He demanded justice and said that real culprits should be punished. Ayesha’s parents claimed that Satyam Babu was the victim in the case and he was targetted so that the real culprits could be let off, reported news agency, IANS.

According to the report, Ayesha’s relatives allege that the then state minister Koneru Ranga Rao were involved in the brutal rape and murder of the 19-year-old and Satyam Babu was held to mislead the investigation.

19-year-old Ayesha Meera was raped and brutally murdered in a private women’s hostel in Ibrahimpatnam, which is near Vijayawada. The incident had taken place on December 27, 2007. Police had arrested Satyam Babu in a cellphone robbery case in August next year. The police then wrongly accused Satyam Babu of rape and murder of Ayesha Meera and put him behind bars. The police went on to say that Babu has confessed to the murder.