Ayesha Aziz, 21-year-old Kashmiri, could become first Indian woman to fly MIG-29

Ayesha said that she “want to reach the edge of space” (Facebook)

In a good news, a young Kashmiri girl may soon become first Indian to fly India’s fighter jet MIG-29. Ayesha Aziz, a 21-year-old Kashmiri, embarked on her journey to become a jet pilot after receiving her commercial licence last week. Now, the young girl is undergoing a training to fly MIG-29 fighter jet at Russia’s Sokul airbase. NDTV reports that if Ayesha succeds, she will become the youngest Indian girl fly a fighter jet which runs beyond the speed of sound. In her conversation with the channel, Ayesha said that she “want to reach the edge of space,” for which talks are on with the Russian agency to fly the MIG-29. “So, that is going to be the next expedition – to fly the MIG-29 fighter jet,” she told NDTV. Ayesha has recorded a number of achievement in her name. The girl was very successful as a student and began training while she was in school. She was given a student pilot licence at the age of 16 by the prestigious Bombay Flying Club. In 2012, she was among the three Indians chosen for a two-month advanced space training course at NASA.

Ayesha idolises Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams as her inspiration. Ayesha’s mother belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, while her father is from Mumbai. “I am proud of her achievements. We want her to go higher and higher. She is my idol and she motives me,” Areeb Lokhandwala, Ayesha’s brother was quoted as saying by NDTV. Ayesha, who is commited for her mission of flying fighter jets, said that Kashmiri girls should have goals in their lives and chase their dreams.

Calling the pilot’s license most precious book of her life, she wrote: “The MOST precious booklet of my life arrived yesterday and brought me happiness unbound. You were one tough job. Countless exams, sleepless nights, innumerable hurdles and whatnot! But It all seems of so much worth now. What once was just a dream is a reality now.”