Aya Ram, Gaya Ram: Former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s daughter Gurkanwal Kaur does U-turn after joining BJP

Gurkanwal had joined the BJP because she was ‘feeling suffocated’ on being neglected in party but at the same time she was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.(IE)

Barely three days after former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s daughter Gurkanwal Kaur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) she has switched back to her former party, Congress. Gurkanwal had joined the BJP because she was ‘feeling suffocated’ on being neglected in party but at the same time she was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. While ushering her into the party Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla said her joining is proof of Congress’ failure as a party. To this Gurkanwal Kaur had added that the party for which her family had sacrificed so much , did not care for them.

You may also like to watch:

Switching loyalties is the trend being followed this season. Just a day ago, Navjot Singh Sidhu swithced from BJP to Congress and called it his ‘ghar-wapsi’ and going back to his roots. The former BJP leader had objection to his being sidelined and hence switched to Congress. Most of his critics now are saying that Sidhu will probably go back to his ‘mother party’.

It is not yet clear as to why Gurkanwal Kaur changed her mind within two days of joining BJP leaving behind speculations. Formerly Kaur was an MLA fro Jalandhar Cantonment from 2002-2007 and a Punjab Government Minister. She happens to be related to former Minister Tej Pratap Singh, Gurkeerat Kohli and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.