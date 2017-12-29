Aware of our national’s detention in India, says China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told IANS that the Chinese Embassy in India “has requested the Indian side to notify the relevant information and we will continue following the development of the incident closely”. (Reuters)

China on Friday said it was aware of the detention of its national in India near the Myanmar border and was closely following the development. A Chinese citizen, suspected to be a spy, has reportedly been detained near Moreh along the Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told IANS that the Chinese Embassy in India “has requested the Indian side to notify the relevant information and we will continue following the development of the incident closely”. Identified as Qin Min Xiv Xiang, 55, the Chinese was allegedly in possession of Chinese, Vietnamese and Myanmarese documents and foreign currency. A pen drive and a compass were also recovered from him. Hua said China’s Foreign Ministry and diplomatic and consular missions “issue relevant notice or reminders in light of local realities so as to safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of overseas Chinese citizens and institutions”. On Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in India told its people to respect local laws and not to go to areas restricted to foreigners.

The advisory said many Chinese were detained, fined, prosecuted and even imprisoned for breaking Indian laws. The embassy said while it will safeguard the rights of its citizens, it cannot condone or shield the crime committed by them.