Beef row: Avoid eating what is prohibited in Constitution: Venkaiah Naidu

The Information and Broadcasting minister was responding to a query regarding a BJP nominee for the upcoming by-election in Malappuram in Kerala reportedly promising supply of good beef from clean slaughter houses in his constituency, if elected. (PTI)

Speaking upon the most hotbed issue pertaining to the recent ban on beef in Uttar Pradesh and other states, Information and Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that food is indeed a personal choice, but one should not consume what is restricted in the constitution of the country. Speaking to media, he said, “Aapko jo khana hain voh khao, par jo samvidhan main prohibited hain usko mat khaon (One can eat his food of choice, but avoid eating that food which is prohibited as per our Constitution).”

Naidu’s statement came in concern to a question raised by reporters regarding Bharatiya Janata Party’s contendorship for the fourthcoming by-elections in Malappuram in Kerala as the saffron party promised the supply of beef from clean and legal slaughterhouses in his constituency, if elected to power. “Food is a personal choice, but at the same time there are certain restrictions in the Constitution. So, in certain areas, certain things have to be respected by one and all,” he said.

“What is prohibited as per Constitution in states…follow that. What is there as per law… follow it. I am a ‘pakka’ (staunch) non-vegetarian and will continue to so, and there is no restriction. I am the direct example (sic),” Naidu added further.

Naidu’s statement was touted as a clarification to BJP’s stand on the ban of beef and illegal slaughterhouses in various states where the party is in power. Speaking upon chaos that irked after the shutting down of illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, Naidu had earlier said that it is wrong to give a ‘communal’ colour to the UP government’s decision to shutdown illegal slaughterhouses in the state. “In Uttar Pradesh, the action is only being taken against illegal slaughterhouses. No legal slaughterhouse is being targetted. There is a report saying only one slaughterhouse has valid permit out of 126 in UP. This report is of April 27, 2016,” he added further.

