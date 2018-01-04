Avian flu in India: Officials alert residents after death of chicken in Bengaluru

Reportedly, the chicken killed by allegedly by the virus was transported from Tamil Nadu a day before.

After eight chicken died of suspected H5N1 virus at a retail outlet in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, on December 29, the state has started an awareness campaign to implement preventive measures in the surrounding areas. Reportedly, the chicken killed by allegedly by the virus was transported from Tamil Nadu a day before. The BBMP said that the birds died of avian flu or H5N1 virus and the tests were done at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. According to Times of India, the results were known late on Tuesday after which the awareness programme began. According to Deccan Chronicle’s reports, BBMP has instructed the poultry shops within one-kilometre radius to shut down to allow culling operations.

The animal husbandry and fisheries department has issued a notification declaring that 1-10kms will be under surveillance and a kilometre near the bird infected zone has been declared as an infected zone. According to the World Health Organization, H5N1 was first discovered in humans in 1997 and has killed nearly 60 percent of those infected.

The BBMP on Wednesday culled more than 50 chickens and buried more them near Hebbal. The health department team visited and has also shut down many chicken shops in Yelahanka zone. The BBMP officials have always asked the residents post the avian flu scare to refrain from consuming egg products as a precautionary measure. But as per reports, the news has not daunted meat consumers from buying chicken, therefore, the sales have not been hit.

What is bird flu?

This is a type of influenza or viral infection that can infect not only birds but also other animals and humans. H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu. It’s deadly to birds and can easily affect humans and other animals that come in contact with a carrier.

Symptoms in humans

Symptoms of H5N1 infection may include fever, malaise, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, abdominal pain, chest pain and diarrhoea.