Average contribution of tourism to GDP was around 6.7% in 2009-13: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

The average contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP was around 6.7 per cent during the period between 2009 and 2013, Union minister Mahesh Sharma today said in the Lok Sabha. The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism was giving his reply to a written query from BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh Hari Babu Khambhapati on whether the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country had increased over the last five years.

Sharma said as per the Second Tourism Satellite Account of India, the contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP in 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13 was 6.77%, 6.76%, 6.76% and 6.88% respectively. The contribution of the sector as far as employment generation was concerned was 10.17%, 10.78%, 11.49% and 12.36% in 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13 respectively, he added. The minister, however, said the data was not available from 2013-14 to 2016-17.

The BJP MP also sought to know whether the Centre had conducted or was planning to carry out any study on manpower requirement in the tourism sector. In his reply, Sharma said the Tourism ministry had conducted a study in this regard in 2012.