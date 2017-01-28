Avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil, have been asked to take precautionary measures in their districts and advised people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas. (IE)

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued a high danger avalanche warning for the hilly areas of Kashmir valley for the next 24 hours. An official spokesman said the warning has been issued for avalanche-prone slopes of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Budgam and Kargil district of Kashmir division.

Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil, have been asked to take precautionary measures in their districts and advised people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas. Locals have also been asked to keep clearing snow deposits from roof tops of their houses and bunkers to avoid any damage. On January 25th, Indian soldiers lost their lives in two separate avalanches in Gurez and Sonmarg.

Two ghastly avalanches had hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Bandipora district near the Line of Control and the Army camp of 115 Battalion at Sonmarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district respectively on Wednesday. While an avalanche hit a patrol party which was on its way to a post in Gurez sector on Wednesday night, the other hit two shelters occupied by two officers and four jawans. Gurez and Sonmarg are the same avalanche-prone sectors where 16 soldiers were killed and four others injured in two snowslide-related incidents in March 2012.

In February 2010, at least 15 Armymen were killed after an avalanche hit a military camp in the Khilanmarg area near Gulmarg. Meanwhile, the weather is improving in the Valley with the increase in the maximum temperatures and night temperatures and other areas across the state. Srinagar recorded max of 6.9 and minimum of minus 0.8 degree Celsius.

Jammu recorded max of 19.8 and minimum of 8.3 degree Celsius. The surface link continued to remain suspended between the Valley and the rest of the country for the past four days. However, after remaining suspended for three days, the air link was restored from Srinagar today.