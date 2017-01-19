Avalanche: J&K police forms rescue teams, 80 evacuated

In view of the heavy snowfall and apprehensions of avalanche in the area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulgam has constituted rescue teams which rushed to the spot, he said. (AP)

Police today rescued 80 people, including 33 children, from a village in Kulgam district in the wake of apprehensions of avalanches after the area was cut-off due to snowfall. The Jammu and Kashmir police launched a rescue operation in Waltengoo Nad area of Kulgam and rescued 80 people including 33 children, a police spokesman said here.

After clearing the snow on about 15 kilometres of road from Qazigund to Waltengoo, the teams reached Waltengoo Nad, the spokesman said.

The people were evacuated to a building of Government Middle School Naubugh and arrangements like meals, bedding and heating were made by the district administration, he said.

Moreover, two children suffering from hepatitis were shifted to a hospital for treatment, the spokesman added.