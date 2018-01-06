Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara; one engineer killed, eight missing

Horrific avalanche has hit Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir.

Horrific avalanche has hit Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir. An engineer of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) was killed and eight others were reported missing after the incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. After the avalanche, all the eight were trapped in a passenger vehicle. Two people were rescued in injured condition after the cab came under the avalanche near Khooni Nallah on Kupwara-Tangdhar road this afternoon, an official spokesperson told PTI. The spokesman said two people were rescued from the avalanche site, while at least seven others travelling in the cab were still missing. Inclement weather hampered the search and rescue operations, he added. Search and rescue operations still underway.

On Friday, the avalanche struck a cab at Sadhna Top in Tangdhar area. Search teams rescued a child from the vehicle while six other passengers were missing. A police official said that three BRO personnel were also in the area when the avalanche struck. “Engineer Mangla Prasad Singh was killed. His body has been recovered while rescue operation to locate the eight missing people continued,” the official added.

#WATCH J&K: 9 people, including a vehicle carrying 6 people, went missing in avalanche in Kupwara’s Tangdhar, yesterday. Search and rescue operations still underway. (5.1.2018) pic.twitter.com/29WzCqdGx2 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

In December 2017, five soldiers had gone missing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Gurez and Naugam sectors, following heavy snowfall in the valley. Jammu and Kashmir was experiencing widespread snowfall and rain in December with the meteorological (MeT) office forecasting a western disturbance over the state. “Two soldiers fell down a slope in Naugam sector (Kupwara district) while three others went missing from a forward post in the Kanzalwan sub-sector of Gurez (Bandipora district) during heavy snowfall,” Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said. Earlier, a police official had said that the three soldiers in Gurez sector went missing after an avalanche hit their post at Baktoor near the LoC. An army porter is missing since yesterday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez. In April last year, three soldiers were killed and as many injured after multiple avalanches hit Batalik sector in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. Five soldiers were trapped at an Army post following the natural calamity.

Jammu & Kashmir is facing torrid winters since December last year with temperatures in minus degrees. Leh experienced the coldest night of this winter on December 30 with the minimum temperature there settling around 15 degrees Celsius below the freezing point, as the mercury continued its downward trend in Kashmir valley and Ladakh region.