  3. Avalanche hits forward post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector; 3 soldiers missing

Avalanche hits forward post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector; 3 soldiers missing

Three soldiers were missing after an avalanche, triggered by fresh snowfall, struck a forward post in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

By: | Srinagar | Published: December 12, 2017 12:19 PM
avalance, gurez avalance, jammu and kashmir avalanche, gurez sector avalanche, jammu and kashmir snowfall, army post avalanhe, LOC gurez avalanche The avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night, a police official said. (Representational Image: Reuters)
Top News

Three soldiers were missing after an avalanche, triggered by fresh snowfall, struck a forward post in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. The avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night, a police official said. He said at least three soldiers were reported missing after the avalanche. “Efforts are on to trace the missing soldiers but continuous snowfall was hampering the rescue and search efforts,” he added. An Army porter is missing since yesterday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez sector.

(Further details awaited)

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top