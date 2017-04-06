Avalanche buries Army post in Batalik sector; 2 soldiers rescued, 3 still trapped

Representational image (Source: PTI)

An avalanche triggered by heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir buried the Batalik sector Army post on Thursday evening. According to the news agency ANI, 5 Indian soldiers were trapped in the post and the rescue operations are still on. So far 2 soldiers have been rescued while 3 more are trapped. Earlier in the day, high and medium danger avalanche warnings were issued today for areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The advisory was issued by the Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). “High-danger avalanche warning is in place for slopes and areas of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir,” the SASE said. “A medium-danger avalanche warning is in place in slopes and areas of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

The medium danger warning is also in place forslopes and areas of Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, it said. The warning has been issued for the next 24 hours. The MeT department also confirmed that Shimla has recorded the highest rainfall of 63.1 mm in April. It also issued a warning for rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm in the next 24 hours.

In January, at least eleven army personnel were killed and six others were rescued after two avalanches hit an army camp of the 51 RR in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Some jawans are still missing.Earlier there was a report that a BSF post was hit by the avalanche which was clarified by the army later. There was also a report that a BSF post was hit by the avalanche which was clarified by the army later.

(with input from agency)