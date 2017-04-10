Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull arrives in Delhi on four-day visit; 10-point guide

Turnbull will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. (ANI image)

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit. PM Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with his Australian counterpart. Apart from this crucial meet, Turnbull will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. The visit comes even as both countries are pushing to deepen bilateral ties. A series of meetings will be held. The two leaders are expected to sign a raft of agreements.



1. It has been learned that cooperation in renewable energy, clean coal and bio-fuels will be high on agenda during the visit.

2. A number of MoUs and agreements are also to be firmed up in the areas of security, environment, sports, science and technology and health. A high-powered delegation from the education sector will also be accompanying him.

3. This will be the first visit of Turnbull to India. However, Turnbull and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have had substantive meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 in Antalya in 2015 and in Hangzhou in 2016.

4. Australia will showcase its international education, training and research offerings to help it in its goal of upskilling 400 million people by 2022.

5. Australia’s Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham will join Turnbull on the visit to New Delhi on April 10-11. It will be Birmingham’s first visit to India as the Minister for Education and Training.

6. They will lead a delegation of 120 representatives from Australian universities, industry and training institutions who will work with their Indian counterparts to strengthen collaboration and create new opportunities.

7. In India, Birmingham will have bilateral meetings with Minister for Human Resource and Development Prakash Javadekar and with Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Pratap Rudy. “Australia is willing and well-placed to help India with its education aspirations, including its goal of upskilling 400 million people by 2022,” Birmingham said.

8. He will open the 4th Australia-India Skills Conference as “it is a great opportunity to hear how Australia’s excellent vocational trainers can work alongside their partners in India to build the skills that India needs and to make productive and fulfilling relationships along the way.”

9. Birmingham said Australia has a lot to learn from India and he will discuss how cutting-edge researchers from universities in both the countries can work even more closely to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. “Around one in 10 of Australia’s international students come from India and we’re the second-most popular destination for Indian students. We’re committed to providing Indian students who choose to study in Australia with a high quality education and safe place to study when they visit,” he said.

10. Birmingham’s visit will also include a roundtable with Australian and Indian universities, visits with skills providers in India, and the opening of India’s Energy and Research Institute (TERI) and Australia’s Deakin University’s NanoBiotechnology Research Centre.”This visit underscores the priority that the Australian Government places on strengthening the education relationship with India,” Birmingham said.

