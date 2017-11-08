Australia preferred destination for Indian students

Australia is a preferred destination for Indian students opting for post graduate programmes in the areas of Engineering, IT and Business(Reuters)

Australia is a preferred destination for Indian students opting for post graduate programmes in the areas of Engineering, IT and Business, a top academician said today. “Australia is a very important destination for Indian students, particularly (those aspiring) for a post graduate degree,” Barney Glover, Vice-Chancellor and President, Western Sydney University (WSU), said. Glover is leading a delegation of experts in India to sign agreements with different partners including educational institutions for various programmes.

He said the preferred streams for Indian students were Engineering, IT and Business in the Masters programme. The agreements in India in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai will cover various aspects including application of Information Technology (IT) in agriculture sector in India, and student relations, he told PTI. WSU was particularly a ” highly ranked” university in Australia, he said, adding, it had a range of programmes to suit the “digital future.”