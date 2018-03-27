Aurangabad communal clashes: Curfew imposed, additional forces deployed as violence grips Bihar town; here’s all you need to know

People from both sides indulged in heavy stone-pelting and arson, which left several persons injured and nearly a dozen shops gutted. (Representational Image: Indian Express)

Authorities have imposed Section 144 following communal clashes in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. As per a news report by news agency PTI, the members of two communities clashed during Ram Navami celebrations. People from both sides indulged in heavy stone-pelting and arson, which left several persons injured and nearly a dozen shops gutted.

Speaking to media, Aurangabad District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal said that the situation in the town is tense but under control. “We have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. The situation in the town is tense but under control,” Mahiwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, in Bihar Assembly, Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, alleged that for the past several hours riots had been taking place at Aurangabad and shops belonging to a particular community were being set on fire.

Yadav hurled his allegations while state minister Vijender Yadav was reading out the government’s reply to the debate on the budgetary allocation for the Home department.

Upset over the situation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened and said the floor of the House must not be used to give publicity to rumours which could aggravate communal tensions.

The Bihar Chief Minister added that Ram Navami had passed off peacefully in Bihar “with a few exceptions”, adding, that there was no report of curfew or police firing in Aurangabad.

“If you (Tejashwi) try to give vent to rumours through the House, it vitiates the atmosphere…Please don’t do such things,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

Kumar suggested that a ‘local issues’ should not be made state-level issues. “If there is any local issue and you want to make it a state-level one through the House, then it will be construed that you are willing to whip up passions… We all should try to maintain peace and amity,” the chief minister said. Surprisingly, Kumar used the word “Babu” to address the young Yadav more than once and told his former deputy that he has a long political career ahead of him and hence should be willing to learn.