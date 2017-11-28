Attention of world is on Hyderabad: Narendra Modi inaugurates Metro, says he believes in sharing power

prime minister said his party, BJP, hasn’t got many chances to serve in the government in southern India. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Speaking at the metro launch event, the prime minister said his party, BJP, hasn’t got many chances to serve in the government in southern India. Despite limited opportunity to serve in power, he said BJP workers are always working on the ground for common good. Modi said his party believes in cooperative federalism and doesn’t discriminate against states where they are not in power. “We believe in cooperative federalism. There is no question of discriminating against states where we are not in power. We are committed for the overall development of our country,” Modi said.

Referring to the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad where Ivanka Trump is representing the US delegation, Modi underlined that the world is looking on Hyderabad. “This city is hosting a prestigious international summit where industry leaders from the world are joining,” Modi said. “In the southern part of the country, the BJP has not got many opportunities to serve in Government. Yet, our Karyakartas are always working on the ground and being with people. We are proud of this family of BJP Karyakartas,” PM said. He further used the stage to boost the morale of BJP cadre. “I am touched by the warm welcome Hyderabad has given me,” Modi said. “Whatever the BJP is today, it is due to the hard work and sweat of countless BJP Karyakartas and their families. They have sacrificed a lot for the nation and have built the party brick by brick” he added amid the chants of “Modi..Modi”.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail. The 30 km-long first phase of metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by prime minister at 2:15 pm tomorrow at Miyapur station. Its commercial operations would start the day after. Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back for the inaugural run of the project.

Here are some points to know about the Hyderabad Metro

– The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand

– Government claims that Hyderabad metro rail is the most innovative and largest such project in the world in public private partnership (PPP).

– The minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than

26 km.

– Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be

increased to six depending on the traffic.

– The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would also start feeder services for the metro.

-A smart card has been launched for metro rail passengers.

– A mobile application–‘T Savari’– would also be launched. The app provides quick interface for metro services.

– Under the project, sky-walks will be also be built connecting the stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices