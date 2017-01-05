Attacks on BJP workers in West Bengal condemnable: Babul Supriyo

A day after

A day after his house was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters, Union Minister Babul Supriyo met Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Since the arrest of senior TMC leader and party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay by CBI two days back the party have decided to hold protests in several parts of the country alleging that the PMO was behind the move.

Speaking to reporters after meeting his senior cabinet colleague, Babul Supriyo today said he doesn’t want to make the attack on his house an issue and everyone of his family members is safe, the attack on ground level BJP workers in West Bengal is wrong

He also threatened to file civil and criminal defamation case against Saugata Roy, Tapas Pal and Nandini Pal. Tapas Pal had earlier dragged his name in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam. Yesterday, both BJPs office were attacked by alleged TMC goons. While the Kolkata office was ransacked, the Hoogly office was set on fire.

On Tuesday, soon after Sudip Bandopadhyay’s arrest West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular. Expressing her anger, she said, “PM Modi and Amit Shah should be arrested. PM does not understand Indian politics. If they think that after the arrest we won’t protest, they are wrong. Will take the legal battle forward, will seek justice from the court”.