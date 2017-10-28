Attack on Swiss couple in Agra: Tourism Minister KJ Alphons visits victims in Delhi’s Apollo hospital; here is pic

Central and State governments have taken a strong cognizance of the matter as before Alphons’ visit.

Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons on Saturday visited Quentin Clerc and Marie Droz, the Swiss tourist couple who was brutally thrashed in Fatehpur, 40 km near Agra, ANI reports. Central and State governments have taken a strong cognizance of the matter as before Alphons’ visit, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have already issued statements in media regarding the incident. Adityanath had ensured that strict actions will be taken against the culprits. “Two attackers have been arrested, and strict action will be taken against those (other people) involved in the attack,” Adityanath had said in Agra. “We have given instructions to police to strictly deal with such people. Our government will not accept such incidents,” the CM added.

While Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs, has also taken a strong note of the incident. In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, “our Joint Secretary S Bhattacharjee and Indian Ambassador-designate to Switzerland C B George met Swiss nationals Clerc and Marie Droz in the hospital this morning”. Swaraj also tweeted that these officials spoke to the concerned doctors who told them that while Droz has been discharged, Clerc is improving.

5 people, including three minors, have been arrested in the matter so far. As per a number of media reports, Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droz, from Lausanne in Switzerland were chased and attacked on Sunday with stones and sticks by a group of four youths in the tourist town of Fatehpur Sikri, about 40 km from Agra.

A senior police official had told media that the couple had not lodge any FIR, prompting the department to take a suo motu NCR (non-cognisable report) lodged in the matter. The police official further added that relevant sections of the IPC were included in the FIR after a medical report found a fracture in the arm of one of the tourists,