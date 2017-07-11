Attack on Amarnath pilgrims result of Modi government’s failure: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today trained its guns on the Modi government and said the terror attack on Amarnath yatris was a result of its failure to end terrorism in Kashmir in its three years of rule. (Reuters)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today trained its guns on the Modi government and said the terror attack on Amarnath yatris was a result of its failure to end terrorism in Kashmir in its three years of rule. The VHP’s international working president, Praveen Togadia, demanded dismissal of the Mehbooba Mufti led Jammu and Kashmir government, which he alleged was a supporter of terrorism. He also demanded that the Valley be handed over to the Army to deal with terrorists and their alleged sympathisers. Mufti is in power in alliance with the BJP. Addressing a press conference, Togadia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should appoint a full time defence minister and added sarcastically that there must be some competent person for the job among 125 crore Indians. Terrorists yesterday killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The terror attack had again “proved” that Hindus are not safe as they cannot safely go on a pilgrimage to Amarnath, he said. “This government could not ensure a safe pilgrimage for Amarnath yatris. It is its failure. It could not finish off terrorism in its three years of rule and this attack is an outcome of this. “I want to know what is the BJP’s compulsion that it continues to tolerate Mehbooba. Sack her and hand over the valley to the Army. Allow the forces to use bullets and bomb…,” he said.