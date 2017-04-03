Attack on African Nationals: 5 incidents which expose the ‘dark truth’ of racism in India

Attack on African Nationals: The entire incident started after the death of 17-year-old local boy, Manish, reportedly died due to drug overdose.

A ghastly attack by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida has reignited the raging debate of racial attacks on African National in India. The case, which has been condemned by Narendra Modi government, may not die down soon. Now, the heads of African missions in India termed the incidents as “xenophobic and racial” and asserted that no known, sufficient and visible deterring measures have been taken by the government. The envoys, showing there deep concerns, have said that they expected a strong condemnation from the highest political level both nationally and locally. The entire incident started after the death of 17-year-old local boy, Manish, reportedly died due to drug overdose.

Here are 5 incidents of racial abuse which has shocked the Nation in recent times:

1) Tanzanian woman stripped, beaten, February 2016: A 21-year-old Tanzanian woman was beaten up and stripped by a mob in a case of “mistaken identity”. The incident happened after a woman was mowed down by a car, the mob, which thrashed the woman mistook her for another man. The Tanzanian national who was doing BBM course, was allegedly dragged out of the car, beaten, and stripped. Later, state police later claimed the woman student was not stripped.



2) Men from Ivory coast attacked, March 2015: A group of men from Ivory coast were targeted in northeast Bengaluru where locals reportedly found the African community to be a “nuisance.” It was reported that a mob of over 20 attacked Ivory Coast nationals with stones and beer bottles. Also, a man who was travelling on a motorbike was attacked .

3) Gabon and Burkina Faso attacked at Metro station in New Delhi, September 2014: three male students from Gabon and Burkina Faso were attacked by a mob at a Delhi metro station for allegedly cat-calling women – an allegation they denied. The shocking video footages of incident showed that how travellers formed a mob and started thrashing three men. The clips showed that the men unsuccessfully sought cover inside and on top of a glass booth in the station used by the Delhi Police. The mob bruatally thrashed students with sticks and fists.

4) Somnath Bharti’s raid, January 2014: Then Delhi Cabinet Minister Somnath Bharti had ‘raided’ the residence of Ugandan women, who alleged of running “drug and prostitution rackets” in city’s Khirki Extension area. In its charge sheet filed in September last year, police had said that “nine African women were victims of molestation and manhandling by a mob led by Bharti” in Khirki Extension area.

5) Attack on 23-year-old Congolese Teacher: A Congolese national was allegedly beaten to death by three men in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Friday night. The victim, identified as Masonda Ketanda Olivier, had come to India on a student visa in 2012 and had recently taken up a teaching job.